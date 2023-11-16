Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 804,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.9% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,691,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,342,000 after acquiring an additional 710,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after purchasing an additional 107,225 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $890.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

