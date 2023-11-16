Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,635,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

