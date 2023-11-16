Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

