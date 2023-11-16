Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,937,000 after buying an additional 253,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after buying an additional 356,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,905,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $110.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average is $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

