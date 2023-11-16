Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 3,450 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.