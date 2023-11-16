Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,583 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,194,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,093,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,641,000 after buying an additional 1,704,281 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 636.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,962,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after buying an additional 1,696,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.