Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258,908 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Camtek worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 614,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Camtek by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $67.31.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

