Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,914 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SKYY stock opened at $78.80 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40.
About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
