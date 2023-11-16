Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 767,287 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 767,287 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 324,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Radware by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 269,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth $3,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $706.74 million, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.92. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

