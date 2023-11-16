Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 9,058 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 94.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Sony Group by 604.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $74.81 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

