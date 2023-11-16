Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 908 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $220.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day moving average of $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $366,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.65, for a total value of $3,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,948,119.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $366,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,788 shares of company stock valued at $137,822,381. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

