Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $2.56 Million Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 577.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nikola by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

