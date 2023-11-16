Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after purchasing an additional 771,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 628,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,750. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $239.47 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.81 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

