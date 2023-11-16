Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 275,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 67,097 shares.The stock last traded at $32.30 and had previously closed at $31.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 14,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $255,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,186 shares of company stock worth $759,673. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,793,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 733,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
