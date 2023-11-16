Merlin Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for 3.3% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,740 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,642. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.