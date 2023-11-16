Michael T. Smith Sells 1,071 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $393.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.89. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

