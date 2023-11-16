Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

