Monero Price Hits $159.85 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $111.62 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $159.85 or 0.00431245 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,101.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00196253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.57 or 0.00635529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00053815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00133096 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,358,790 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

