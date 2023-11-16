Morgan Stanley Cuts Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $17.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.78% from the company’s current price.

SONO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Sonos stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,698,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,477,000 after acquiring an additional 436,696 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sonos by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,722,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 107,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,735,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

