MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $69.06 EPS

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $68.00 by ($69.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIFW opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. MSP Recovery has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSP Recovery

In other news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 467,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,383.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 274,725 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,510,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 467,290 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,383.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSP Recovery Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Articles

