NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

