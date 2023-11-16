Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $461.52 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

