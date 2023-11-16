Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $40,216.86 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 3,357 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $40,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,491,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 31,079 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $327,261.87.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 30,192 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $347,208.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 34,560 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $483,148.80.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 24,504 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $301,644.24.

On Monday, September 25th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 60,740 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $681,502.80.

On Friday, September 22nd, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 3,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,150. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,692,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,870,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,360,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

