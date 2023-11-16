Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $40,216.86 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 3,357 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $40,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,491,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 9th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 31,079 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $327,261.87.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 30,192 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $347,208.00.
- On Friday, September 29th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 34,560 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $483,148.80.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 24,504 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $301,644.24.
- On Monday, September 25th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 60,740 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $681,502.80.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00.
Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 3,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,150. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,692,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,870,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,360,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMRA
Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neumora Therapeutics
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.