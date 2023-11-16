NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. NICE updated its FY23 guidance to $8.58-8.78 EPS.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $193.99 on Thursday. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $231.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NICE by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NICE by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NICE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NICE by 22.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

