NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.58-8.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair began coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE stock opened at $179.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.77. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

