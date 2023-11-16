Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.
Northern Technologies International Price Performance
NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $113.00 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.82.
Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on NTIC
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
