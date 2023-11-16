Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $113.00 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on NTIC

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.