NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

