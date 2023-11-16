NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.