NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

NOV has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NOV to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

NOV stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NOV by 5.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 6.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

