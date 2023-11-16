Nufarm Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:NUF)

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Nufarm Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nufarm news, insider Gregory Hunt 145,890 shares of Nufarm stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

