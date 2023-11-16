Nwam LLC Acquires 14,183 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 95.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after buying an additional 260,266 shares during the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,402,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 96,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.60. 5,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,199. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

