Nwam LLC Acquires 3,446 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,468. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

