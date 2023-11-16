Nwam LLC Buys 1,603 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $306.63. The stock had a trading volume of 364,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,500. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $306.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

