Nwam LLC Buys 488 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,050. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

