Nwam LLC Buys 67,036 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 364.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 597,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 190,046 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 517,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 113,305 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.93. 20,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,135. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.