Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,951,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GE traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $118.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

