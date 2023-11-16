Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 52,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,460. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.