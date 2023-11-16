Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $413.82. The company had a trading volume of 383,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $331.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

