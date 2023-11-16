Nwam LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,529 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $90.33. 525,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

