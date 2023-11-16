Nwam LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,608 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $89.62. 4,398,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,518,316. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

