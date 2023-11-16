Nwam LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $580,000. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 994,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

