Nwam LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $116.15. 101,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $116.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

