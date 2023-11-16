Nwam LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 194.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,089 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,925. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.