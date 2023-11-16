Nwam LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,012,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,304,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.35 on Thursday, hitting $297.57. 169,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,859. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.98 and its 200 day moving average is $305.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,822 shares of company stock worth $9,759,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

