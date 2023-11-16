Nwam LLC Purchases 27,629 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after purchasing an additional 792,046 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,531,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,254,000 after purchasing an additional 538,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.0 %

Newmont stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,376,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Argus cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

