Nwam LLC Sells 5,080 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $191.65. 231,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.93 and a 200 day moving average of $192.75.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Get Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.