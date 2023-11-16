Nwam LLC Sells 66,760 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,760 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 42.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. 452,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,755. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

