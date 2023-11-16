Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

