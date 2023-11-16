Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $7.08. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1,109,650 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after buying an additional 3,187,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after acquiring an additional 621,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

