Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $256.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.55. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.90.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

