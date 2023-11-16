Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.38.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 7.6 %

PANW opened at $236.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 43.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

